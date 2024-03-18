Phase 3 in works as Infopark plans to get more land to tackle shortage in Kochi

KOCHI: With space constraints impeding the growth of IT ventures within the Infopark campus in Kakkanad, the authorities have decided to expand the project into neighbouring areas. Infopark has submitted a proposal to the state government to acquire land under Phase-III in Kakkanad, according to sources.

"The lack of space on the campus has completely stalled growth as we have limitations in accommodating more companies in the existing Phase-I and Phase-II projects of the software park. For the growth of a company, land and infrastructure are very much required. If all goes as planned, a new campus will be opened soon," an Infopark source told TNIE.

Spread over 260 acres across two phases, Infopark houses 546 companies that together employ about 70,000 professionals.