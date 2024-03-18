Phase 3 in works as Infopark plans to get more land to tackle shortage in Kochi

KOCHI: With space constraints impeding the growth of IT ventures within the Infopark campus in Kakkanad, the authorities have decided to expand the project into neighbouring areas. Infopark has submitted a proposal to the state government to acquire land under Phase-III in Kakkanad, according to sources.
"The lack of space on the campus has completely stalled growth as we have limitations in accommodating more companies in the existing Phase-I and Phase-II projects of the software park. For the growth of a company, land and infrastructure are very much required. If all goes as planned, a new campus will be opened soon," an Infopark source told TNIE.
Spread over 260 acres across two phases, Infopark houses 546 companies that together employ about 70,000 professionals.
"Several big companies, including IBM, TCS, and Wipro, have opened spaces in Infopark. We are receiving several proposals from companies to set up their offices in Kochi. But the unavailability of land is posing a challenge as there is no space to accommodate new companies," the source said.
A favourable decision from the government on the proposal will open the gates for the Phase-III development of Infopark, which is a major contributor to the IT export revenue from the state.
Meanwhile, the government is expected to consider the land pooling method for the Phase-III development of the IT park. "We hope the government will consider the proposal after the Lok Sabha elections. If the plans come alive, it will open another chapter in the history of Kerala," said another source.
In addition to Infopark's infrastructure including Thapasya, Vismaya, and Athulya, parallel developments by co-developers like Leela Soft, L&T Techpark, and Brigade Enterprises are under way on the campus. This expansion offers IT companies a variety of office space options customised to their needs and budgets.