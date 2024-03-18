Youth abducted from Aluva, car found in Thiruvananthapuram

KOCHI: Four days after a man was abducted while leaving the Aluva railway station, another youth was allegedly kidnapped from the station's vicinity on Sunday.

The Aluva police registered a case based on the statement of an autorickshaw driver and launched a probe. The victim is yet to be identified. Meanwhile, the car used by the alleged abductors was found abandoned at Kaniyapuram in Thiruvananthapuram later in the day.

The police had received an alert in the morning saying a person was abducted by four people who came in a car. A case was registered based on the statements of an autorickshaw driver. The latter said the incident took place around 7.30am when the youth was coming out of a hotel after having food. As per the autorickshaw driver's statement, the four-member group forcibly shoved the victim inside a car and took off. The police are analysing CCTV footage from the area.

Four days ago, a man was abducted while coming out of the railway station. The abductors released him later.