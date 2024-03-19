Kochi gears up for LS elections; 3,094 electronic voting machines ready

KOCHI: Preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections in Ernakulam district are going on in full swing, District Collector N S K Umesh said on Monday. Kerala will go to the polls on April 26.

Umesh said 3,094 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been inspected and are ready for casting votes. Bharat Electronics Ltd’s M3 model machine has also been set up.

“As many as 2,980 control units and 3,209 VVPAT machines are ready. Three flying squads, static surveillance teams, and video surveillance teams each besides a video viewing team and an accounting team are working to analyse the income and expenditure of the candidates. Around 2,545 persons have been appointed to work with different squads,” Umesh said. He said banks have been instructed to report suspicious transactions above Rs 10 lakh during the elections.

“Transactions above Rs 1 lakh done via the accounts of the candidates and their close relatives will also be monitored,” said Umesh, while urging banks to maintain a record of the functioning of ATM counters. The district requires 12,864 polling officers to conduct the elections.

Umesh said all booths will be of high quality and are being set up on the ground floor. Ramps are available in 2,080 booths as of now and will be installed in others, he said.

The district recorded a 78.68% turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. As many as 80.43% of votes were cast in the Chalakudy constituency, while 77.56% of votes were cast in Ernakulam.