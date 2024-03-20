Permit data clash costs online auto drivers dear in Kochi

KOCHI: Autorickshaw drivers offering services through online booking have come out with allegations that a mismatch in data has resulted in several drivers getting fined for picking up passengers from different parts of the city.

According to the All Kerala Online Auto Drivers Union, the data with the autorickshaw drivers and the motor vehicle department are different with regard to the permits issued.

“The permits we have been given mentions all roads in Ernakulam district as the region covered. However, we were fined for operating services in nearby localities. The mismatch in the information given in the permit sheet and the data with the officials is creating issues. As a result of the confusion, several drivers have been fined,” Sabeer K P, the general secretary of the union, told reporters in Kochi on Tuesday.