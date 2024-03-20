Permit data clash costs online auto drivers dear in Kochi

KOCHI: Autorickshaw drivers offering services through online booking have come out with allegations that a mismatch in data has resulted in several drivers getting fined for picking up passengers from different parts of the city.
According to the All Kerala Online Auto Drivers Union, the data with the autorickshaw drivers and the motor vehicle department are different with regard to the permits issued.
“The permits we have been given mentions all roads in Ernakulam district as the region covered. However, we were fined for operating services in nearby localities. The mismatch in the information given in the permit sheet and the data with the officials is creating issues. As a result of the confusion, several drivers have been fined,” Sabeer K P, the general secretary of the union, told reporters in Kochi on Tuesday.
He said there are problems with the way permits are given as well. “For a person from Mattanchery, the service permit is given for Kumbalangi. Travelling 10 or 20 kilometres to the area daily for work causes loss of time, as well as diesel, making it less profitable. Also, such a distant place may not be familiar to the driver. That can also create problems,” Sabeer said.
The union members have lodged a complaint with Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar to solve the issue, he added.
The union has also demanded that electric autorickshaws too be given a permit.
“Currently, electric autorickshaws don’t have a permit. If everyone comes up with an electric autorickshaw, that too will be a problem,” said Saji S, the union president.
450 - Online auto drivers registered in the union in city
Online platforms: Uber, Ola, Rapido, Tukxi, yatri
40,000 - Total autorickshaws in Kochi and nearby local bodies
15,000 - Total online autorickshaws registered on various platforms