Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj's G.O.A.T Transformation

KOCHI: In Aadujeevitham, writer Benyamin narrates the harrowing journey of Najeeb, a man who endured a brutal and isolating ordeal in the deserts of Saudi Arabia. And after years, while director Blessy decided to immortalise Najeeb’s struggles on the screen, he approached actor Prithviraj for the task. And the task was a Herculean one as made evident in the film.

Prithviraj went from the hot-shot actor with a healthy body to a starving man’s barely put-together body of Najeeb. His dramatic physical and emotional changes were an attempt to mirror the peril and desperation of his character’s real-life struggles. And to achieve this feat, in 2018, as Prithviraj started preparing for the role, he began intensive training with physical trainer Ajith Babu. Since then, Prithviraj’s journey attracted the world’s lens.

Ajith agrees that the trips he took alongside Prithviraj left an indelible mark on his career.

“Personally, the term fitness found a new meaning during that time. Beyond mere physical appearance, discipline, consistency, patience, all of these together yielded the final look we saw on screen,” he says.