Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj's G.O.A.T Transformation

KOCHI: In Aadujeevitham, writer Benyamin narrates the harrowing journey of Najeeb, a man who endured a brutal and isolating ordeal in the deserts of Saudi Arabia. And after years, while director Blessy decided to immortalise Najeeb’s struggles on the screen, he approached actor Prithviraj for the task. And the task was a Herculean one as made evident in the film.
Prithviraj went from the hot-shot actor with a healthy body to a starving man’s barely put-together body of Najeeb. His dramatic physical and emotional changes were an attempt to mirror the peril and desperation of his character’s real-life struggles. And to achieve this feat, in 2018, as Prithviraj started preparing for the role, he began intensive training with physical trainer Ajith Babu. Since then, Prithviraj’s journey attracted the world’s lens.
Ajith agrees that the trips he took alongside Prithviraj left an indelible mark on his career.
“Personally, the term fitness found a new meaning during that time. Beyond mere physical appearance, discipline, consistency, patience, all of these together yielded the final look we saw on screen,” he says.
Years before the project came into the hands of Ajith, he had just completed an engineering graduation and was looking at other career prospects. And he also realised that his body needed to be fit. After working out in a gym for some time, he realised the membership costs were high. That’s when he decided to work as a general gym trainer, assisting regular members. And he started to earn and even work on his body.
Years later, he landed a job at a gym in the city, and by that time Ajith had a handful of personal clients ranging from the former Kochi city police commissioner to actor Jayasurya.
And one fine day, surprisingly, his gym manager told him about an actor who was looking for a physical trainer for his upcoming movie.
“I didn’t know it was for Prithviraj. Once I came to know that it was him and it was for the movie 'Aadujeevitham', I understood that another phase of my life began. I had already read the book. How Najeeb toiled was etched in my mind. But I never thought, I would be a part of bringing the character to the big screen,” says Ajith.
Najeeb in the making
The creation of Najeeb wasn’t the filmmaker’s job alone. It required the actor’s dedication and effort, and Ajith was a part of that struggle. The Machinist starring Christian Bale and the Tamil movie I starring Vikram were taken as references by the trainer.
“I was not convinced that Christian Bale’s transformation was that healthy. So, we pursued a healthier approach. Discussions with Vikram Sir’s trainer also helped the process,” he says.
In his quest to transform Prithviraj’s body into a form unlike anything the Malayali audience had ever seen, the duo went on a deeply transformative experience.
“The weight loss journey roughly spans around eight months to one year and his weight came down to 68kg. We focused majorly on following a calorie deficit system, so he consumed below 1,000 calories per day. His diet on set primarily included egg whites, meat without masala, lettuce, high-protein Arabic diet with dishes like falafel,” explains Ajith.
In addition to the diet, a consistent workout routine helped him achieve the desired look.
“Once the whole crew came to the desert, I had to train him inside a tent. It was challenging as some activities had to be done sitting. Also, the climate was freezing and we couldn’t even touch a bar set for exercises. Prithviraj is someone who hss trained at top-notch gyms outside the country, I didn’t know how to convince him to follow my routines. However, he never had any second thoughts. I guess, that’s just how he is,” says Ajith.
In an interview, director Blessy mentioned that he even wanted to see Najeeb’s shoulder bones. However, even the workout has its limitations.
“We can’t alter the bones themselves. Prithviraj sir’s acting effort played a crucial role. He adjusted his body postures to achieve the desired appearance."
The homeward journey
After the shoot, the journey to get back into shape began with a focus on nutrition. Ajith increased the actor’s protein and carbohydrate intake, essential for muscle recovery and overall health. Gradually, he incorporated weight lifting into the routine, step by step. The shooting for the 2022 hit film Kaduva happened during a break between Aadujeevitham days.
“If you observe his performance in Kaduva, you can see that he is thinner in the beginning. And he had to lose weight again. But this time, not as aggressively as before Covid,” recalls Ajith.
The six-month weight gain journey after the reshoot brought Prithviraj back to shape with him weighing 80-90kg.
“There was the danger of everything going wrong. Even after the film, if he couldn’t return to his original shape, I was scared that people would think I had done something to him,” he sighs.
“Nobody wanted to see him in that state; they wanted their star back. I’m glad that he had complete trust in me during the process. I’m grateful that he was willing to do whatever it took. Throughout the shoot, I ensured that a physician was present. It was more important than everything,” smiles Ajith.
‘Lift’ing up life
Ajith, sitting at his studio in Kaloor looks peaceful now. “During a significant phase of my life, I found myself on a movie set. It was a memorable experience. Sometimes, breaking away from familiar surroundings allows introspection, a chance to delve into one’s inner self,” he says.
Ajith says that he had the privilege of working with actors including Naslen K Gafoor, Mathew Thomas, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Aparna Balamurali, Roshan Mathew, Anarkali Marikkar, Nikhila Vimal and more.