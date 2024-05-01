G.O.A.T Transformaton

Years later, he landed a job at a gym in the city, and by that time Ajith had a handful of personal clients ranging from the former Kochi city police commissioner to actor Jayasurya.

And one fine day, surprisingly, his gym manager told him about an actor who was looking for a physical trainer for his upcoming movie. “I didn’t know it was for Prithviraj. Once I came to know that it was him and it was for the movie 'Aadujeevitham', I understood that another phase of my life began. I had already read the book. How Najeeb toiled was etched in my mind. But I never thought, I would be a part of bringing the character to the big screen,” says Ajith.

Najeeb in the making

The creation of Najeeb wasn’t the filmmaker’s job alone. It required the actor’s dedication and effort, and Ajith was a part of that struggle. The Machinist starring Christian Bale and the Tamil movie I starring Vikram were taken as references by the trainer.

“I was not convinced that Christian Bale’s transformation was that healthy. So, we pursued a healthier approach. Discussions with Vikram Sir’s trainer also helped the process,” he says.

In his quest to transform Prithviraj’s body into a form unlike anything the Malayali audience had ever seen, the duo went on a deeply transformative experience. “The weight loss journey roughly spans around eight months to one year and his weight came down to 68kg. We focused majorly on following a calorie deficit system, so he consumed below 1,000 calories per day. His diet on set primarily included egg whites, meat without masala, lettuce, high protein Arabic diet with dishes like falafel,” explains Ajith.

In addition to the diet, a consistent workout routine helped him achieve the desired look. “Once the whole crew came to the desert, I had to train him inside a tent. It was challenging as some activities had to be done sitting. Also, the climate was freezing and we couldn’t even touch a bar set for exercises. Prithviraj is someone who is trained at top-notch gyms outside the country, I didn’t know how to convince him to follow my routines. However, he never had any second thoughts. I guess, that’s just how he is,” says Ajith.

In an interview, director Blessy mentioned that he even wanted to see Najeeb’s shoulder bones. However, even the workout has its limitations. “We can’t alter the bones themselves. Prithviraj sir’s acting effort played a crucial role. He adjusted his body postures to achieve the desired appearance.