Topping in true literary style

The collections had several takers but now, post her UPSC chart-topping feat, the books are out of stock. “Even my YouTube channel has more subscribers now. And people have been asking me to post specific content, especially those related to ‘how I planned my Civil Service study’,” Kasthuri says.

Her Civil Service preparation has complimented her literary skills with her answers and her notes deemed as ones that could brighten her options at the examination.

“The mains to me was not as tough as the prelims, which are multiple choice questions. However, I did prepare intensively, taking a lot of help from the coaching classes I attended. I kept pace with the classes and solved several question papers. Yet it was not all preparation too. The strategy is mostly personal; I took time to get around and relax too and there were days when I felt I could take it cool. But mostly, I was in sync with what I had to learn. Probably, I was always so, from my school years,” she says.

Her interview was a sum up of all that she was, all that her natural grooming made her be. On board were literature enthusiasts like her. Outside as she waited in the lobby of the UPSC office in New Delhi, she found herself to be probably the youngest of the interviewees.

“The panel probably took notice of my YouTube channel on literature and the books I authored as well as my fresh graduation in English literature. It was a very lively exchange between a few literature enthusiasts rather than an interview. They even suggested I read the Booker winner Tomb of Sand by Geethanjali Shree. There were questions on Kerala about its financial situation and a recent Supreme Court order and what would I have done as a judge, but largely it was about what I was and what I did.”

The 30-minute interview gave her the hope she would get into the list but the rank in first 100 was a surprise. “Till now, I would mostly be at home studying or reading. But now, people call me to inaugurate programmes and such functions. I hope to write a novel before I start the training in Mussorie sometime in August but the events need to slow down for that,” she says with glee.

But what probably gives her the contentment is not the applause but the way she had traversed all these years setting an early goal and working steadfastly, organically, and calmly towards her goal. And of course, the fact that now she will be able to soon issue orders to school when rain plays truant.

“Many school kids came to me and told me to allow them more holidays when it rains,” she says, reminiscing of the moment in her childhood when it all began.