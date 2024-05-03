Topping in true literary style

KOCHI: Jonathan Clarke had a farmhouse far away from where his niece Claire stayed with her parents somewhere happening in mainland Europe. The farmhouse was in an undulating landscape replete with curves and troughs, akin to the rugged lands to which the Famous Five went to solve nail-biting vacation mysteries. Here too, Claire faced such a mystery when her uncle went missing. His missing evoked such suspense that Kasturi Sha’s friends in school anxiously waited for the chapters of her book The Missing Uncle in which she wrote about Jonathan Clarke and Claire.
The suspense was cut off abruptly when she lost the chapters of the book to a computer hiccup.
However, the thrill of writing and her childhood passion for knowledge and single-minded focus on her goal took her further as a writer who has three books to her credit now, as a student of literature who has a dedicated website on the topic, and to top it all, an All India Rank 68 at this year’s Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Civil Service Examinations.
“My fascination for Civil Services was from the primary class. It all began with an announcements made by the collector declaring holidays for schools due to rain. That’s when the title ‘collector’ struck me. From then, I wanted to be one,” she says.
Hers was not a study strategy that kept the world outside or fun away. She was part of everything that made life around her. At school, it was the teachers who found her to have a way with words and prompted her to get a book published and thus was born her first book Art of Mind.
“It is a collection of poems. After two years, I brought out a collection of stories titled ‘Inked Pages’ and then recently, ‘36 Shades of Red’ which is a poetry collection.”
The collections had several takers but now, post her UPSC chart-topping feat, the books are out of stock. “Even my YouTube channel has more subscribers now. And people have been asking me to post specific content, especially those related to ‘how I planned my Civil Service study’,” Kasthuri says.
Her Civil Service preparation has complimented her literary skills with her answers and her notes deemed as ones that could brighten her options at the examination.
“The mains to me was not as tough as the prelims, which are multiple choice questions. However, I did prepare intensively, taking a lot of help from the coaching classes I attended. I kept pace with the classes and solved several question papers. Yet it was not all preparation too. The strategy is mostly personal; I took time to get around and relax too and there were days when I felt I could take it cool. But mostly, I was in sync with what I had to learn. Probably, I was always so, from my school years,” she says.
Her interview was a sum up of all that she was, all that her natural grooming made her be. On board were literature enthusiasts like her. Outside as she waited in the lobby of the UPSC office in New Delhi, she found herself to be probably the youngest of the interviewees.
“The panel probably took notice of my YouTube channel on literature and the books I authored as well as my fresh graduation in English literature. It was a very lively exchange between a few literature enthusiasts rather than an interview. They even suggested I read the Booker winner Tomb of Sand by Geethanjali Shree. There were questions on Kerala about its financial situation and a recent Supreme Court order and what would I have done as a judge, but largely it was about what I was and what I did.”
The 30-minute interview gave her the hope she would get into the list but the rank in first 100 was a surprise. “Till now, I would mostly be at home studying or reading. But now, people call me to inaugurate programmes and such functions. I hope to write a novel before I start the training in Mussorie sometime in August but the events need to slow down for that,” she says with glee.
But what probably gives her the contentment is not the applause but the way she had traversed all these years setting an early goal and working steadfastly, organically, and calmly towards her goal. And of course, the fact that now she will be able to soon issue orders to school when rain plays truant.
“Many school kids came to me and told me to allow them more holidays when it rains,” she says, reminiscing of the moment in her childhood when it all began.