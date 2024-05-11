Operations to normalise soon, says AI Express spokesperson

KOCHI: Around 120 flights of Tata Group-owned Air India Express (AIX) were cancelled while 246 offered services on Friday, hours after the cabin crew called off their strike on Thursday evening.

“The operation has started to improve after several staff who went on sick leave rejoined duty. The cancellation is a continuation of previous days, and operations will return to normal gradually. Guests are requested to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport,” said an AIX spokesperson. On Friday, Air India and Vistara, also owned by Tata Group, operated 22 flights on the AIX network. “Air India operated 20 flights, while Vistara operated two flights in the network to stabilise operations,” said the spokesperson.

AIX’s services had taken a huge hit after around 300 of its staff went on mass sick leave on Tuesday protesting against inequality, reduction in contract period and pay cuts.

The crew called off the strike following talks with the AIX management at the chief labour commissioner’s office in Delhi.

The management agreed to reinstate the 25 crew members whom it had sacked for taking part in the protest, and assured the entire crew of looking into and resolving their issues.