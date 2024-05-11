Vegan wonders in Kerala

KOCHI: The popularity of vegan food items has been on the rise in Kerala. Many authentic Kerala dishes are vegan. And in Kochi, a chef is creating wonders with vegan cuisine.

Executive chef Suresh Baabu of the Marriott Hotel in Edapally is a master in the culinary arts, especially vegan food. The Lobby Lounge of the Marriot Hotel offers on-demand vegan food prepared by the chef, who has over 18 years of experience in the culinary industry.

“My focus has always been on creating a memory with food. Every dish that goes out of my kitchen should create a memory for the diners. For me, food is always about memories,” explains Suresh.

Inspired by the flavours of Kerala, the chef who is an expert in Mediterranean cuisine, has been experimenting and inventing plant-based dishes with many modern twists and turns.

His one such invention is Pazhampori toast, a dish that uses ingredients like vegan sourdough toast, coconut cream, coconut honey, and roasted nuts — a 100 per cent vegan marvel on the plate.

“The entire idea is to elevate the local flavour of pazham pori (banana fry) with a pinch of international texture. From the dough to the garnishing, everything is plant-based,” he explains.

Pazhampori toast falls into the brunch category, which pairs best with classic Indian chai or even coffee. The dish takes you on a nostalgic trip but provides the crunch and refreshment of something new.