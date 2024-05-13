Kerala: Road condition adds to water woes of Pachalam, Vaduthala residents

Another issue that has made the lives of the residents miserable is the condition of the road that has been dug up for the pipelines. Somanathan highlights how the process has left in its wake a destroyed road.

“The mud and stones are piled up all along the road. They could have cleared the debris as the work progressed. However, they have left the mud and stones that trip motorists, cover the houses in dust and turn the roadsides into muddy traps during rain,” he adds.

If this was the issue with the pipelines, the residents highlighted how the water tank near the Lourdes Hospital on the premises of the Pachalam pump house that was constructed under the Amrut project had not been commissioned even after eight months of project completion.

Highlighting this Sujith C Sukumaran, joint secretary, EDRAAC North Region, wrote a letter to the Chief Minister. In reply to the letter, the KWA stated that the project was already commissioned.

“They said the distribution from the tank to Pachalam and Vaduthala areas can’t happen since the supply network is yet to be completed,” says Sujith. There have also been talks that the distribution hasn’t been carried out since KWA is yet to clear the bills of the contractor.