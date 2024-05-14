Utsav Rajasthan Grameen Mela begins in Kochi

KOCHI: Artisans from eastern part of India is currently holding an exhibition cum sale titled Utsav Rajasthan Grameen Mela at Rotary Club of Cochin, Balabhavan near Avenue Centre in Panampilly Nagar.

The event brings together rural artisans under one roof, featuring vast collections of cotton and silk handlooms, handicrafts, Odisha’s exclusive tie and dye, dress material and Odiya sarees, Bengal cotton sarees, and more.

The mela also offers jewellery, carpets, Chennapatna toys, Sharanpur wood carvings, marble, artefacts, gem and gold plating, Lucknow seikan carving, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh bed rugs.

The rich culture of eastern India is portrayed mainly through colourful handloom products, especially fabrics like Bandhani, Bandhej,

Dhaka-based artist Biswajit Saha’s Dhakai muslin Jamdaani sari, and the jute muslin saris.

The expo, which concludes on May 23, offers 10 per cent discount on handicrafts and a 20 per cent discount on handlooms for customers.

The exhibition is open to public from 10:30am to 9pm. For details, contact: 90212 39188