Eateries in Kochi continue to dump waste in drains, cleaning drive drags on

KOCHI: In November 2022, Kochi corporation issued a closure notice to a few eateries on MG Road, near Padma junction, after they were found dumping thick oily waste into the drains. That left the drainage system clogged, causing waterlogging on the busy road.

However, the eateries continued the practice and the authorities have remained mute spectators.

“Last week, a few workers were seen removing the waste the eateries had dumped into the drain. Despite orders to install filters and waste treatment plants, many of the eateries have failed to set them up, and the Kochi corporation has also not carried out any inspection or initiated action against the violators,” said Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce secretary Manoj Kumar.

The situation becomes grave as the monsoon season is just weeks away, raising concerns among citizens about potential flooding in the city.

Alleging that the corporation failed to carry out desilting in major canals and drains, M G Aristotle, an opposition councillor, said no major work is being done in the divisions.

“A suction-cum-jetting machine was brought in but it is hardly used while cleaning the canals. Recently, we came to know that the machine has developed some technical issues and hence is not being used,” Aristotle said.