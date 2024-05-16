35-year-old Kerala man arrested for abandoning bedridden father

Ajith, 35, and his family vacated the house with all their belongings last Thursday, leaving behind his partially paralysed father Shanmughan. The 67-year-old’s plight came to light only by Friday night, when locals alerted the ward councillor and police. Officers found Shanmughan, a father of three, in an exhausted condition. “He was starving and his health condition was deteriorating. The accused had abandoned his bedridden father who was dependent on others for even his basic needs,” he said.

“Initially, we lodged a case under sections 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007, following a complaint lodged by Tripunithura municipality vice chairman K K Pradeep Kumar. However, we received legal opinion that the son’s action could have killed his father and that charges under IPC 308 can be evoked,” the officer said.

On Saturday morning, palliative-care workers reached the house and shifted Shanmughan to Tripunithura taluk hospital. His two daughters reached the hospital and moved him to his relative’s house in Idukki. When the ward councillor contacted Ajith, he said he was in Velankanni and would return soon.

Following the incident, Social Justice Minister R Bindu called to ensure the care of Shanmughan and directed Fort Kochi sub-collector, who is the presiding officer of the maintenance tribunal, to take action against the son.

“We received information that Ajith had returned to Ernakulam on May 14 and served a notice. We recorded his arrest today,” the officer said.