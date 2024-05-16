A 15-hr-long, Hollywood-like chase to nab drug peddlers in Kerala

KOCHI: If you think long pursuits through busy roads to nab bad guys are only in the movies, you are wrong! Last week, Kochi witnessed a 15-hour-long chase that eventually led to the arrest of inter-state drug peddlers.

It was on May 5 that the anti-narcotics division of the Ernakulam Rural Police got word that a vehicle carrying drugs from Bengaluru was headed towards Aluva. It was slated to reach the next day. The police hatched a plan to intercept the vehicle and arrest the accused with the drugs.

“On May 6, we were stationed near Chengamanad Junction on the Athani-Manjaly stretch of the national highway anticipating that the accused persons would take a deviation so as to not run into the police,” recalls a police officer.

Soon, a car bearing the number KL-07-CW-0888 approached. “Though we signalled the driver to pull over, as the vehicle neared us, he floored the accelerator, forcing us to chase after him,” the officer says.

Just a short while later, one of the passengers was seen hurling a plastic bag out of the car. The police team that picked it up found MDMA drugs. Meanwhile, the vehicle managed to get away from us.

“We contacted the police control room and passed along the details. Soon, several police units were mobilised and CCTV footage was actively screened,” says a police officer at Chengamanad Police Station.

“We learned that the vehicle had stopped at a hideout somewhere in Aluva and that some of the accused had alighted there before the vehicle made its way towards Kochi City at night,” the officer says.