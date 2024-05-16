A 15-hr-long, Hollywood-like chase to nab drug peddlers in Kerala

KOCHI: If you think long pursuits through busy roads to nab bad guys are only in the movies, you are wrong! Last week, Kochi witnessed a 15-hour-long chase that eventually led to the arrest of inter-state drug peddlers.
It was on May 5 that the anti-narcotics division of the Ernakulam Rural Police got word that a vehicle carrying drugs from Bengaluru was headed towards Aluva. It was slated to reach the next day. The police hatched a plan to intercept the vehicle and arrest the accused with the drugs.
“On May 6, we were stationed near Chengamanad Junction on the Athani-Manjaly stretch of the national highway anticipating that the accused persons would take a deviation so as to not run into the police,” recalls a police officer.
Soon, a car bearing the number KL-07-CW-0888 approached. “Though we signalled the driver to pull over, as the vehicle neared us, he floored the accelerator, forcing us to chase after him,” the officer says.
Just a short while later, one of the passengers was seen hurling a plastic bag out of the car. The police team that picked it up found MDMA drugs. Meanwhile, the vehicle managed to get away from us.
“We contacted the police control room and passed along the details. Soon, several police units were mobilised and CCTV footage was actively screened,” says a police officer at Chengamanad Police Station.
“We learned that the vehicle had stopped at a hideout somewhere in Aluva and that some of the accused had alighted there before the vehicle made its way towards Kochi City at night,” the officer says.
Police had by then collected information about the vehicle’s owner. It was owned by an Aluva native, who informed police that he had given the car on rent to a person named Ashiq. Tracing his mobile number, police located the vehicle entering Kochi City Police limit via Kalamassery. So, the City Police too got involved.
Firoz A, station house officer (SHO) Thoppumpady, said that his team was pressed into action as soon as the vehicle entered the Kochi City Police limit.
“In between, there were multiple attempts to force the vehicle to a stop. However, due to heavy traffic, it proved difficult. When the vehicle was nearing Willingdon Island, a team from Harbour Police Station made a brave attempt to stop the vehicle, but could not succeed. We then decided to block the bottleneck at the western end of the old Thoppumpady bridge,” the officer says.
As the vehicle entered the bridge, police again signalled the driver to slow down. Instead, the car, going at full speed, rammed into the police car, damaging it. A sub-inspector suffered minor injuries.
“Following the collision, the vehicle trudged to a stop. Two people lept out of the car and started to flee. Though we ran after them, they were quick and gave us the slip,” the officer says. However, by then, the duo was identified. The driver of the car was Suhail, who hails from Aluva, and the passenger was Ashiq of Mattancherry.
“By morning, we managed to nab Ashiq and Suhail was arrested the next day. Chengamanad police, which was probing the duo’s links in Aluva, arrested four persons here,” the officer adds.
According to Firoz, it was the fearless actions of the police officers that helped thwart the gang’s escape.
“It was an adventurous operation. But it is part and parcel of a policeman’s job. Luckily, the plan we put together did not go wrong. Sometimes, in chases like this, people can get hurt and the police have to bear all the blame,” he says.
