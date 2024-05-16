Kerala mayors’ council decides to improve governance

KOCHI: A mayors’ council meeting was held in Kochi on Wednesday under the leadership of Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar. Mayors of Kannur, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram corporations attended the meeting which discussed measures to improving municipal governance and efficiency.

At the meeting, four issues came up for discussion. They included monsoon cleaning, waste management, funding for various projects, and other issues related to the corporation. “It was unanimously decided to implement the state’s pre-monsoon cleaning activities and comprehensive sanitation and waste management projects across all municipalities with active public participation,” said Mayor Anilkumar.

Project funding and treasury issues

The council addressed the issue of pending bills from the 2023–24 municipal project funds that are included in the treasury’s queue list. The local self-government minister has agreed to discuss the matter with the finance minister and the office-bearers of the mayors’ council, Municipal Chairmen’s Chamber, and the Grama Panchayat Association to expedite the release of funds. The council urged the state government to take steps to avoid delays created by the moral code of conduct in next year’s project activities and the current spillover list.

Professionalism in municipalities

The mayors’ council emphasised the need to make the functioning of municipalities more professional. The council decided to request the state government to appoint qualified professionals in key positions such as finance officer, town planner, legal advisor, environmental engineer, and mechanical-electric engineer without imposing additional financial burdens. Detailed discussions on the powers and responsibilities of local self-government institutions were held, with plans to present these suggestions to the state government and the Urban Commission.

Efficiency in plan fund utilisation

Comprehensive discussions were held to enhance the efficiency of plan fund guidelines and the utilisation of funds. The formulated suggestions will be submitted to the LSG Minister and the Planning Board. These decisions reflect the council’s commitment to improving municipal operations and addressing critical issues efficiently. The next mayors’ council will be held in Thiruvananthapuram in June.