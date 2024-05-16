Salabhanjika and her many faces

KOCHI: Salabhanjika translates to feminine power, vitality, transformation. Whether shown beside a sacred tree in Buddhist art or adorning Hindu and Jain sacred spaces, ‘Salabhanjika’ portrays beauty and grace.

It represents a woman standing by a sacred tree, showing Maya giving birth to Siddhartha by a sala tree. It also embraces an interpretation of any female figure breaking the monotony of space with her presence.

At the same time, it also shows a sense of confinement or rigidity within societal roles and expectations. This idea is well portrayed in the latest production of renowned dancer Rajashree Warrier, which recently premiered at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

“Nearly eight years ago, I worked on a project centered around the issue of female foeticide. At the time, I did not think of exploring this subject much more. However, as the years passed by, changes happened both in society and within myself. Meeting many people throughout my life has broadened my perspective. I have learned more about the problems faced by women in different parts of the world through these interactions. This experience inspired me to explore this area further and show these injustices through the art of dance,” says Rajashree.

Drawing inspiration from Kanayi Kunhiraman’s famous sculpture ‘Yakshi,’ one of her incomplete productions explores similar themes. Now, ‘Salabhanjika’ represents a refined and expanded version of ‘Yakshi’.

It portrays a poignant moment of feminine existence, symbolising the limitations imposed by societal norms. The title itself hints at the idea of women being metaphorically ‘frozen’ in their assigned roles and expectations.