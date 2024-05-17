As Kochi grows louder, a quiet sanctuary blooms @ HiBye

KOCHI: It’s true — whether you are looking to hang out with your friends or enjoy some private time, it’s very difficult to find a quiet spot in Kochi. Enter HiBye, wherein individuals can listen, read, watch movies, play games, and hold meetings, or should they so desire, find some quiet, in private ‘cabrooms’.

“We want our customers to have some fun; that’s our priority,” says Devika Sajeev, the 20-year-old manager of this novel venture.

The facility, located at Elamkulam metro station on platform 2, includes eight cabrooms, each about 6.5 feet tall, rendered beautiful by dimmed lights, plants and soothing music.

The amenities include a two-seater couch, Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and a small screen for streaming, all for Rs 300 per hour. Customers can book these spaces through an app. The HiBye team also takes serious precautions to ensure their spaces are not misused. Customers are discouraged to carry their bags inside.

HiBye also hosts various campaigns and events, like awareness against drug abuse and blood donation drives, alongside weekly entertainment programmes such as magic shows. Frequent visitors Abhirami and Bibin say, “The place is worth the money. It’s calm and perfect for hanging out. We’ll come again.”

Regarding the decision to house this venture at Elamkulam station, Rajeesh, a staff member, explains, “While MG Road is the ‘heart’ of the city, we chose Elamkulam for its tranquillity and relatively central location.”

Where: Elamkulam metro station, platform 2

Cost: Rs 300/hour

Book via their app, hibye on Google PlayStore