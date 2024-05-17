Driver dies after parked vehicle runs over him in Muvattupuzha

KOCHI: A youth died after his mini-bus, which was parked in front of his house, rolled forward and ran over him on Thursday. The deceased is Nandu Saji, 21, of Valakom, Muvattupuzha. Nandu was the driver of the mini-bus and he had parked the vehicle in front of his house at CTC Kavala at around 12.30pm.

However, the vehicle started moving forward after he got down from the it. Seeing this, Nandu tried to stop the vehicle by placing stones under its tyres. But, the vehicle continued to roll forward and ran over his body.

The neighbour who came to the rescue Nandu, rushed him to a private hospital nearby where he was declared dead. Muvattupuzha Police registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.

The police are checking whether the mini-bus rolled forward due to parking brake failure or Nandu forgot to engage the brake. The body will be handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination.