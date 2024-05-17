Looking for the enemy

KOCHI: As you step inside the Durbar Gallery in Kochi, a palpable sense of eeriness fills the air. Each frame inside narrates tales of war and violence. Shades of historical conflicts, the global pandemic, and potential apocalyptic scenarios dominate the colourful frames -- dark and vibrant -- contrasting each other.

Throughout the exhibition, in almost every frame, the bright-coloured floral backdrop persists, juxtaposing harsh realities with seemingly serene visuals.

Set against a vibrant lemon green backdrop, adorned with leaves and a few bunches of jungle geranium (chethi) flowers, the title text of T V Santhosh’s ongoing exhibition stands out: History Lab and the Elegy of Visceral Incantation.

The artist’s maiden solo show in Kerala does not reflect any stereotypical elements of a specific place. The exhibition was earlier displayed at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum. His works, irrespective of the medium, generally speak about the human condition across the world. Themes of war and violence are central, with each piece probing why they occur.

“In the history of violence, there has to be an enemy for it to start. The primary question I address is ‘Who is the real enemy?’ Through my frames, I transport viewers back in time to analyse the source of each incident,” explains Santhosh, who has been practicing art in Mumbai for some time.

The artist, who hails from Kaipamangalam in Thrissur, began his artistic journey at the Fine Arts Institute there. After completing 10th grade, the institute helped him sharpen his skills and understand basic art theories, he says.