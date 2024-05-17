Murder of newborn: Youth booked for rape based on woman’s complaint

KOCHI: The police have registered a case against the youth who sexually harassed and impregnated the woman who strangulated her newborn child and hurled the body out to the road from the balcony of her apartment at Vidhya Nagar in Kochi on May 3.

The accused is Muhammad Rafique, of Thrissur, who allegedly impregnated the woman last year after promising to marry her.

The woman, who developed complications after delivering the baby in the washroom in her apartment, is currently undergoing treatment at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery.

The police team probing the murder case recorded her statement at the hospital recently.

She told the cops that Rafique, who is a dancer, took advantage of her sexually on the assurance that he would marry her. However, when she became pregnant, he pulled out of the relationship.

Meanwhile, the city police, who are currently probing the case, have decided to transfer it to the Hill Palace station.

The decision comes after the woman claimed that she was sexually abused at a place near Tripunithura, which falls under the jurisdiction of Hill Palace police station. The Hill Palace police will re-register the case and carry out a further probe.