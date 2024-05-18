Civil police officer suspended for assaulting taxi operator in Kochi

KOCHI: Kochi City Police Commissioner S Shyamsundar has suspended a civil police officer (CPO) for manhandling a Kannur resident and detaining his car illegally at the Ernakulam North police station.
The police have registered a case against CPO K G Umesh, who belongs to Kalamassery but has been residing at Palarivattom, for assaulting Shahin at the station. He has since absconded, a police officer said.
Umesh joined Kerala Police in 2011 and has been working at the Ernakulam North police station since 2022. According to the police, Umesh’s elder brother was working as the manager of a private finance company in Kannur. The victim, Shahin, took a car loan last year from that particular firm. For the past eight months, Shahin has not been able to remit the EMI correctly. Initially, he was using the car as a cab but now he has rented out the car in Kochi, the police said.
“On the evening of May 13, Umesh, who was on duty, noticed Shahin’s car parked on the roadside while passing through Judge’s Avenue. The car was taken on rent by a person for a few days. He asked the driver to bring the car to the Ernakulam North police station as there was a criminal case involving the vehicle. After coming to know about the incident, Shahin also reached the police station. Following an argument, Umesh pushed and slapped Shahin,” a police officer said.
Later, Umesh parked the car among confiscated vehicles at the police station, asking Shahin to settle the liabilities with the financial institution to get it back. “The next day, Shahin lodged a complaint with Kochi City Police Commissioner Shyamsundar who ordered an inquiry into the incident. By that time, the finance company personnel shifted the car from the police station to their custody,” the officer said.
As part of the initial inquiry, CCTV footage from the police station was checked and a report submitted to the police commissioner. Based on the report, Shyamsundar ordered the suspension of Umesh and appointed an assistant commissioner of police to carry out a detailed inquiry into the incident.
Ernakulam North Police have also registered a case against Umesh for assaulting Shahin at the station. “Fearing an arrest, Umesh has absconded. We have information that he is trying to secure an anticipatory bail from the court,” a police officer said.
CPO absconds
The police have registered a case against CPO K G Umesh, for assaulting Shahin at the station. He has since absconded, the police said