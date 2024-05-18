Civil police officer suspended for assaulting taxi operator in Kochi

KOCHI: Kochi City Police Commissioner S Shyamsundar has suspended a civil police officer (CPO) for manhandling a Kannur resident and detaining his car illegally at the Ernakulam North police station.

The police have registered a case against CPO K G Umesh, who belongs to Kalamassery but has been residing at Palarivattom, for assaulting Shahin at the station. He has since absconded, a police officer said.

Umesh joined Kerala Police in 2011 and has been working at the Ernakulam North police station since 2022. According to the police, Umesh’s elder brother was working as the manager of a private finance company in Kannur. The victim, Shahin, took a car loan last year from that particular firm. For the past eight months, Shahin has not been able to remit the EMI correctly. Initially, he was using the car as a cab but now he has rented out the car in Kochi, the police said.

“On the evening of May 13, Umesh, who was on duty, noticed Shahin’s car parked on the roadside while passing through Judge’s Avenue. The car was taken on rent by a person for a few days. He asked the driver to bring the car to the Ernakulam North police station as there was a criminal case involving the vehicle. After coming to know about the incident, Shahin also reached the police station. Following an argument, Umesh pushed and slapped Shahin,” a police officer said.