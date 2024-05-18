Cocktail hour

KOCHI: It is always a pleasure to sip on a deliciously crafted cocktail after a hectic day. It’s not just a drink; it’s art in a glass. Making cocktails has always been an art form performed by bartenders around the world since the 1800s.

These delightful drinks, which are carefully made by mixing spirits with various ingredients, have had a star on every special occasion since then.

Initially inspired by British punches — large bowls filled with spirits, fruit juices, and spices — the term ‘cocktail’ first popped up in a newspaper on March 17, 1798.

The exact birthplace of the first cocktail remains a mystery, but an amusing early mention from 1803 describes it as a cure for a hangover. A few years later, in 1806, a New York publication provided a more precise definition: “a stimulating liquor composed of any kind of sugar, water, and bitters.”

On May 13, each year, cocktail lovers around the globe come together to celebrate World Cocktail Day. This special day is dedicated to exploring new and exciting flavours, as well as recognising the historical importance of these beloved mixed drinks. It’s a time for both amateurs and experts to explore and honour the art of cocktail-making.

This year, to celebrate the day, the UDS Group of Hotels hosted a unique event — Kerala’s first-ever Cocktail Live Contest — at the Uday Samudra Beach Hotel in Kovalam.

The contest kicked off with around 50 contestants.

And three winning new recipes emerged, curated by Mushalim S K from Leela Raviz, Kovalam, Jayakarthick J from Hilton Garden Inn, Trivandrum, and Renjith Reji from Hyatt Regency. Here are the recipes.