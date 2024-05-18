Delay in completing signalling system at SN junction irks public

KOCHI: It’s been three months since the basic infrastructure required for the operationalisation of a signalling system at SN Junction was installed, but the final leg of the work is yet to be completed, causing distress to hundreds of passengers.

Those vehicles heading to Eroor from Tripunithura and Irumpanam sides have to take a deviation to Vadekkekotta and circumnavigate an additional 2 to 3km to reach the destination.

Two months back, the authorities erected six posts needed for the signalling system. “But nothing has been done thereafter, though only a day’s work is needed to operationalise the signalling system. The delay is causing additional time and money for the commuters. Even autorickshaws are charging an additional Rs 30 to Rs 40 to go to the Eroor side,” said V C Jayendran, convener, Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Association (TRURA).

Earlier, the signalling system at the BPCL side was removed to facilitate Kochi Metro Construction works. The Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) initiated the work to install the new signalling system there following protests from the local residents.