Vehicle ‘dump’ at Vyttila flyover mouth poses threat to motorists

KOCHI: The northern mouth of Vyttila flyover, which spans the state’s busiest traffic junction, has literally been turned into a dumpyard for abandoned vehicles, posing a threat to motorists.

The Vyttila-Palarivattom stretch is accident-prone, and authorities have of late been dumping vehicles involved in crashes on one side of the flyover entrance. “Till the other day, at least four heavy vehicles, including a KSRTC bus, were lying there, obstructing the view of vehicles coming from Palarivattom side.

A mini lorry has been abandoned there for months and is yet to be removed. Was the flyover, which cost crores of rupees, built for this purpose?” asks Vyttila councillor Sunitha Dixon. The KSRTC bus, which caused the death of two bikers on May 10, was finally removed on Friday, while the mini lorry and a concrete mixer remain untouched.

“Drivers pick up speed when approaching the flyover. And the dumped vehicles obstruct the view of motorists looking to bypass the flyover to move towards Vyttila Hub or Tripunithura. The vehicles involved in accidents should be removed within hours of completing the formalities. This is gross negligence on the part of police,” Sunitha said.

When contacted, a senior traffic police officer said, accidents are handled by local police stations. “In this case, it’s Palarivattom police station, under whose jurisdiction is a large swathe of area. This is one of the reasons for the inordinate delay in shifting vehicles,” the officer pointed out.