Congolese drug smuggling kingpin arrested in Bengaluru

KOCHI: A Congo national suspected to be the kingpin of an international drug-trafficking mafia was arrested from Bengaluru on Sunday. A special investigation team led by Ernakulam rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena nabbed Rengara Paul, 29, with the assistance of Bengaluru MICO Layout Police.

According to the police, Paul was picked up while smuggling synthetic drugs on a tourist bus. An investigation into the case relating to the seizure of 200 grams of MDMA from a youth in Angamaly last week led to the arrest of the Congo national.

Known as ‘captain’ among drug peddlers, Paul arrived in Bengaluru on a student visa in 2014, a police officer said. He then turned to drug smuggling and later to the preparation of synthetic drugs, with the manufacturing of drugs known as ‘cook’ in drug mafia circles. A majority of the synthetic drugs smuggled to Kerala was handled by the gang headed by Paul, the officer said.

The accused followed a modus operandi where he would not directly be involved in the supply of drugs, the police said. Money would be paid online in advance, after which the accused and his gang would conceal the drugs in a deserted place and share the location. The customer would collect the drugs on receiving the information. Paul would not be contacted over the phone, the officer said.

The investigation team put Paul under surveillance for several days before taking him into custody.