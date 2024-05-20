Kochi: Major canals and drains yet to be desilted, say Opposition councillors

KOCHI: With heavy rain predicted over the next few days, the Kochi corporation is yet to intensify measures to prevent flooding in the city, Opposition councillors have alleged.

“Canal and drain cleaning measures have just begun. The mayor’s statement that the corporation began flood prevention works in March and has completed 80% of the work is contrary to the facts. The flood prevention work commenced only by early May. Major canals, including the Thevara-Perandoor Canal, have not been desilted,” said Antony Kureethara, the Opposition leader.

According to municipal law, the responsibility of maintaining and cleaning the drains on roads less than 14 metres wide lies with the corporation, he said. “The mayor’s response, claiming that MG Road is under the public works department (PWD), is an attempt to shirk responsibility. Blocked canal mouths, leading from beside major roads to larger canals, will exacerbate flooding,” said M G Aristotle, UDF councillor. On the other hand, the pre-monsoon cleaning programme with the participation of people was held on Sunday.

“Local residents and members of the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce participated in the cleaning drive at the Ernakulam market. The monsoon cleanup led by the EDRAC Elamkulam Regional Committee was carried out on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, Kumaranasan Nagar, Chemmath Road and Maveli Road areas were cleaned,” Mayor M Anilkumar said.

The Opposition councillors urged the mayor to inspect the condition of the main canals and allocate funds for flood prevention measures. Meanwhile, Kochi corporation officials said pre-monsoon work on major canals is expected to be completed by the end of May.