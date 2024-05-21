Kochi takeaway eatery shutdown after food poisoning complaints

KOCHI: A takeaway eatery at Edachira near Kakkanad in Kochi was closed down by the health wing of Thrikkakara municipality on Tuesday after three children of a family complained of discomfort after they ate parcel food comprising porattas, pathiris and two plates of chana masala from the outlet.

The children received treatment at Government Medical College, Ernakulam as the youngest girl aged two-and-a-half years developed vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever. As soon as her condition improved, the other two, aged 10 and 5 respectively, developed similar symptoms. They were taken to hospital and were diagnosed with food poisoning.

The shop 'Rahath Pathirikkada' was shut down by a team led by M Madhukumar, the first-grade health inspector ordered the closure after citing the unhygienic sanitary conditions of the eatery.

The father of three children, aged nine, five, and two-and-a-half-years, who resides in EMS Colony, Edachira bought five porattas, two packets of pathiris, and two plates of chana masala from the outlet on May 18.

Following the intimation from an ASHA worker, the health inspector and the team inspected the shop on May 21 and cited the unhygienic conditions of the eatery. The team seized unlabelled packets of chapati and appam from the outlet during the inspection. Following the inspection, the health wing was ordered to close down the eatery and will resume functioning only after meeting the stipulated conditions.

"Among the three children, the five-year-old child was taken to the Public Health Center, Kakkanad on Monday and referred to a child specialist," said health inspector M Madhukumar.

"We instructed the shop owner to fulfil the sanitary conditions within five days," he said, adding that the reopening of the shop and further actions will follow after considering the condition of the child.

"The officials from the Food and Safety Department collected the sample of food items from the eatery late Tuesday. The health wing will continue the inspections in the coming days," Madhukumar said.

The squad also seized stale foods from nearby shops namely Harsha Dhabha, Jino Bar Hotel, and MM Bakery. The stale food items were destroyed after being displayed in the municipality.