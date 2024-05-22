A ‘CBI’ ivestigation of the ecological kind

KOCHI: Caught up in our tangle of work, life and commute, it is difficult to imagine that Kochi, which dons an almost grey tapestry punctured only by tall, glass buildings and factory spires, could harbour a wealth of biodiversity. It is perhaps this very ignorance that has us blind-sighted to the slow ruin of our natural habitats.

In an effort to bring more awareness to this dilemma and facilitate a positive change, the Kochi Municipal Corporation, with support from ICLEI, has brought out a City Biodiversity Index (CBI). This is the first city-led initiative of its kind and serves as a tool for monitoring and enhancing key ecological details.

“Kochi is the first city to develop and implement a city biodiversity index. It aligns with our efforts for India’s first local biodiversity strategy and action plan,” says Kochi mayor M Anilkumar.

The Kochi CBI catalogues a large number and diverse variety of species while serving as a critical tool in ongoing efforts to conserve these unique ecosystems. Here are some insights from the species checklist and examples of biodiversity in Kochi.

Bird species: The presence of 183 bird species has been reported in Kochi, a vital habitat for migratory and conservation-sensitive species. Of them, the Black-headed Ibis and the Spot-billed Pelican are threatened species, and susceptible to extinction.

Floral species: There are 490 flowering plant species in Kochi, according to the CBI. It features both common and ecologically vital varieties. Noteworthy among them are Rhizophora mucronata and Avicennia officinalis, mangroves essential for coastal stability.