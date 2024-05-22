Healing the world

KOCHI: That Earth, which ancient verses describe as clothed in oceans and with mountains and forests as her body. The one who is worshipped as the divine. The duty it is of her inhabitants to care for her so that she remains vibrant.

Ecology is a symbiotic setup. And the world is realising that no matter how great the technical advances, earth’s inhabitants are dependent on the health of ecosystems for survival.

In December 2022, the world congregated to adopt the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework aka The Biodiversity Plan – a global effort to reverse whatever we have lost to indiscriminate gnawing at the roots of nature.

May 22 is observed as the International Day for Biological Diversity and, this year, the theme is ‘Be part of the Plan’, a clarion call to local participation to work towards a healthier earth.

Here, we look at some silent eco-warriors who have been striving to conserve the fragile ecosystem of the state. They care for nature, just as it cares for us.

The tree doctor

It all started with the sight of a raintree burning as he travelled to his mentor’s place in Aluva, where he was to participate in a meeting to save Kerala’s rivers. Watching the flames scorch the tree’s trunk, he flinched as if he could feel its pain. “I asked my mentor, Prof S Seetharaman, what needed to be done.

He told me to douse the fire with water – he gave me a bucket of water with some herbs mixed in it,” recalls Binu K, a UP school teacher from Kottayam. “He then asked me to wrap the scorched part with a cloth. After some days, the tree fully healed.” Binu was fascinated by the science, and there began his journey as a Vrikshayurveda physician. “I delved into Vrikshayurveda texts. Trees and plants also are susceptible to ailments. I found the healing process to be similar to the way a human is treated,” he says. “Almost all acharyas such as Charaka, Sushruta, and even Vatsyayana have recorded this.”

Binu and his team have treated about 200 trees across Kerala. His venture in Thiruvananthapuram in reviving a tree jasmine (Indian cork tree) near Saphalyam complex was a major success, with flowers in full bloom now. His next project near Agasthyarkoodam is to help retain old trees even as construction works progress. Many laurels have come Binu’s way, and a film (‘Adachayi’) has him playing the eco-warrior he is.