Embracing colours

KOCHI: M G Thankamma is basking in the success of her recently concluded exhibition at Durbar Hall Art Gallery, where she showcased over 40 paintings. Over the phone, the 83-year-old sounded delightful, recounting the flattering comments of onlookers.

“Though I restarted my passion for art quite recently, I’m confident of the works I’ve showcased,” says Thankamma. Her Tanjore paintings of Krishna and Radha, serene landscapes and portraits adorned the walls of the gallery, enthralling visitors.

Since the exhibition has concluded, Thankamma can finally resume her daily dose of practice. She is determined to make up for the lost time.

“I still take classes to stay sharp on techniques, particularly colour mixing. Mastering brush strokes requires consistent practice, especially since I’m not getting any younger,” chuckles Thankamma.

It was when she turned 73, years after retiring as headmistress from Eloor Govt Higher Secondary School, she decided to dust off her passion for art, mainly after her children compelled her to do so. She willingly assumed the role of a student at Adarsh School of Art in Ernakulam.

“I wasn’t hesitant nor concerned about what people would think of me for attending classes in my 70s. I’ve always wanted to pursue it. But I never told my children, as I didn’t want to bother them. But when they asked me, I agreed without second thoughts,” says Thankamma.