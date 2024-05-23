How Kerala cops busted Congo ‘Captain’ & his narco kitchen

KOCHI: Often is the case that even after major hauls, officials are unable to make significant dents to the drugs racket as their kingpin remains ever elusive. Thankfully, that’s not what transpired in a recent operation conducted by the Ernakulam Rural Police.

It helped nab Regnar Paul, a Congo national who ‘cooked’ MDMA from a ramshackle ‘laboratory’ in Bengaluru and supplied it to cities in South India. He was also snared from his den by a special investigation team led by Ernakulam police chief Vaibhav Saxena.

The whole operation began with the arrest of Vipin John, a 27-year-old Karunagapally native, for smuggling 200gm of MDMA (worth approximately `10 lakh) at Angamaly on May 3. The Thoppumpady resident was returning to Kochi after producing the drugs when the police intercepted the bus he was on.

Vipin, who was initially uncooperative with the questioning, slowly disclosed crucial information about the operations of the drug racket he was part of. His WhatsApp chats too were scrutinised, which eventually helped the officials narrow down on the presence of an ‘African Kitchen’ in Bengaluru with ties to the international drug trafficking mafia.

Though the information was scant, the gravity of the problem led chief Vaibhav Saxena to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to capture the entire peddler lineup. The adventurous second phase starts here.

After realising that the drugs originated from an African native staying in Bengaluru, the SIT launched a covert operation. A team headed by Lal Kumar, the inspector of Angamaly police station, went to Bengaluru to zero in on the suspect.