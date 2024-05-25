Romance or revulsion?

While the lush greenery and the mild chill of the weather makes many souls happy, several others are harassed by hardship ushered in by the rains and poor infrastructure. There are some who romance the rain, some who revile it.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange, yellow and red alerts for heavy rainfall in Kerala, with warnings of thunderstorms and gusty winds till Sunday. The Bay of Bengal is bracing for the first cyclonic storm of the pre-monsoon season this Saturday morning.

The IMD has also predicted that the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Kerala by May 31.