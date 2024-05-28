Clarity in confusion

KOCHI: Artist and filmmaker Razi Muhammad’s exhibition titled ‘I Think Therefore I Am Confused’ has been drawing a steady stream of curious art enthusiasts to the Birth Art Gallery in Mattancherry.

Through his paintings, Razi’s attempts to discover the subtleties of everyday occurrences, and transform them into a resistance against the “shadows” that loom.

“The present generation is passing through a deluge of visuals,” he says. “Life is so fast that beautiful scenes are swiped away. People who come to the gallery take pictures on their phones before viewing the artwork. These all become matchbox-sized images on the phone. Thus, the world of snapshots has trivialised the world of seeing.”

Interestingly, the artist is unwilling to name or explain any of his paintings. He wishes for his works to have exchange value beyond literature.

Razi is known for signature films for for fests such as IFFK and Vibgyor. His film ‘Velutha Rathrikal’, based on Dostoevsky’s ‘White Nights’, had won the state award for the best-adapted screenplay in 2015.

The exhibition, open from 11am to 7pm, will conclude on Wednesday.