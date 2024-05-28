How to protect health during monsoon

KOCHI: Monsoon season brings relief from the summer heat but it also creates favourable conditions for various diseases to spread. Here are some common monsoon-related diseases and their preventive measures.

Viral Infections

Causes: Spread through contact with infected persons or surfaces

Symptoms: Common cold, flu, cough, sore throat

Prevention: Avoid close contact with sick individuals, wash hands frequently, and use tissues or elbows to cover coughs and sneezes

Waterborne diseases

Cholera

Causes: Ingestion of water or food contaminated with vibrio cholerae bacteria

Symptoms: Severe diarrhoea, dehydration, vomiting, rapid heart rate

Typhoid Fever

Causes: Ingestion of food or water contaminated with salmonella typhi bacteria

Symptoms: High fever, weakness, stomach pains, headache, loss of appetite

Hepatitis A

Causes: Ingestion of food or water contaminated with the Hepatitis A virus

Symptoms: Jaundice, fatigue, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, nausea

Dysentery

Causes: Ingestion of water contaminated with shigella bacteria or entamoeba histolytica parasite

Symptoms: Severe diarrhoea with blood or mucus, abdominal pain, fever

Prevention: Drink safe and treated water, maintain good sanitation, practice good hand hygiene, maintain food hygiene, get vaccinated

Mosquito-borne diseases

Malaria

Causes: Transmitted through the bite of infected anopheles mosquitoes

Symptoms: Fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue

Dengue fever

Causes: Caused by the dengue virus, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, primarily Aedes Aegypti.

Symptoms: High fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, mild bleeding

Chikungunya

Causes: Caused by the chikungunya virus, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes

Symptoms: Sudden high fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, headache, rash

Prevention: Use mosquito repellents, take anti-malarial medication if travelling to high-risk areas, eliminate breeding sites, use mosquito nets, wear protective clothing and eliminate stagnant water where mosquitoes breed

General preventive measures

Drink purified, boiled or bottled water

Eat freshly cooked food, avoid street food, wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly

Wash hands regularly, especially before meals and after using the toilet

Wear protective clothing to prevent mosquito bites

Keep surroundings clean, dispose of waste properly, and ensure proper drainage to prevent water logging.

The writer is a consultant, General Medicine Dept, at SUT Hospital, Pattom