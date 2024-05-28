How to protect health during monsoon

KOCHI: Monsoon season brings relief from the summer heat but it also creates favourable conditions for various diseases to spread. Here are some common monsoon-related diseases and their preventive measures.
Viral Infections
Causes: Spread through contact with infected persons or surfaces
Symptoms: Common cold, flu, cough, sore throat
Prevention: Avoid close contact with sick individuals, wash hands frequently, and use tissues or elbows to cover coughs and sneezes
Waterborne diseases
Cholera
Causes: Ingestion of water or food contaminated with vibrio cholerae bacteria
Symptoms: Severe diarrhoea, dehydration, vomiting, rapid heart rate
Typhoid Fever
Causes: Ingestion of food or water contaminated with salmonella typhi bacteria
Symptoms: High fever, weakness, stomach pains, headache, loss of appetite
Hepatitis A
Causes: Ingestion of food or water contaminated with the Hepatitis A virus
Symptoms: Jaundice, fatigue, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, nausea
Dysentery
Causes: Ingestion of water contaminated with shigella bacteria or entamoeba histolytica parasite
Symptoms: Severe diarrhoea with blood or mucus, abdominal pain, fever
Prevention: Drink safe and treated water, maintain good sanitation, practice good hand hygiene, maintain food hygiene, get vaccinated
Mosquito-borne diseases
Malaria
Causes: Transmitted through the bite of infected anopheles mosquitoes
Symptoms: Fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue
Dengue fever
Causes: Caused by the dengue virus, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, primarily Aedes Aegypti.
Symptoms: High fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, mild bleeding
Chikungunya
Causes: Caused by the chikungunya virus, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes
Symptoms: Sudden high fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, headache, rash
Prevention: Use mosquito repellents, take anti-malarial medication if travelling to high-risk areas, eliminate breeding sites, use mosquito nets, wear protective clothing and eliminate stagnant water where mosquitoes breed
General preventive measures
Drink purified, boiled or bottled water
Eat freshly cooked food, avoid street food, wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly
Wash hands regularly, especially before meals and after using the toilet
Wear protective clothing to prevent mosquito bites
Keep surroundings clean, dispose of waste properly, and ensure proper drainage to prevent water logging.
The writer is a consultant, General Medicine Dept, at SUT Hospital, Pattom