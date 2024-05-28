Kochi

How to protect health during monsoon

Monsoon is synonymous with diseases. Here, let’s look at some preventive measures to keep away ailments
Image used for representation
Express News Service

KOCHI: Monsoon season brings relief from the summer heat but it also creates favourable conditions for various diseases to spread. Here are some common monsoon-related diseases and their preventive measures.

Viral Infections

  • Causes: Spread through contact with infected persons or surfaces

  • Symptoms: Common cold, flu, cough, sore throat

  • Prevention: Avoid close contact with sick individuals, wash hands frequently, and use tissues or elbows to cover coughs and sneezes

Waterborne diseases

Cholera

  • Causes: Ingestion of water or food contaminated with vibrio cholerae bacteria

  • Symptoms: Severe diarrhoea, dehydration, vomiting, rapid heart rate

Typhoid Fever

  • Causes: Ingestion of food or water contaminated with salmonella typhi bacteria

  • Symptoms: High fever, weakness, stomach pains, headache, loss of appetite

Hepatitis A

  • Causes: Ingestion of food or water contaminated with the Hepatitis A virus

  • Symptoms: Jaundice, fatigue, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, nausea

Dysentery

  • Causes: Ingestion of water contaminated with shigella bacteria or entamoeba histolytica parasite

  • Symptoms: Severe diarrhoea with blood or mucus, abdominal pain, fever

  • Prevention: Drink safe and treated water, maintain good sanitation, practice good hand hygiene, maintain food hygiene, get vaccinated

Mosquito-borne diseases

Malaria

  • Causes: Transmitted through the bite of infected anopheles mosquitoes

  • Symptoms: Fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue

Dengue fever

Causes: Caused by the dengue virus, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, primarily Aedes Aegypti.

Symptoms: High fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, mild bleeding

Chikungunya

  • Causes: Caused by the chikungunya virus, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes

  • Symptoms: Sudden high fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, headache, rash

  • Prevention: Use mosquito repellents, take anti-malarial medication if travelling to high-risk areas, eliminate breeding sites, use mosquito nets, wear protective clothing and eliminate stagnant water where mosquitoes breed

General preventive measures

  • Drink purified, boiled or bottled water

  • Eat freshly cooked food, avoid street food, wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly

  • Wash hands regularly, especially before meals and after using the toilet

  • Wear protective clothing to prevent mosquito bites

  • Keep surroundings clean, dispose of waste properly, and ensure proper drainage to prevent water logging.

The writer is a consultant, General Medicine Dept, at SUT Hospital, Pattom

