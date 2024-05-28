Kochi police issue directives to ensure students’ safety

KOCHI: Ahead of school reopening on Monday, city police have issued a directive to school authorities to ensure the safety of students inside and outside of campuses. Recently, police conducted a drive to ensure that all school buses obtain fitness clearance from the motor vehicles department.

City schools were directed to appoint drivers who have obtained police clearance certificates. Functioning of school protection groups should be revived. Similarly, Road Safety Club, Anti Narcotics Club and Cyber Security Club should be formed and made active in all schools.

Autorickshaws hired for transporting students should not carry children beyond their permitted capacity. Police have activated operations of Pink Police and City Warriors near school premises to ensure protection of children from anti-social elements. The police have directed bus operators to ensure safety of students while boarding and deboarding. Strict action will be taken against bus crew if they prevent students from boarding buses at various stops.