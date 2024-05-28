The mythical world of Suryapuram

They began to pen down whatever they saw and lived, from the chants with which the homesteads wake up every morning, to the steaming tumblers of filter coffee that enliven souls to a dawn of rice flour diagrams made on the courtyard of every home, to a lifestyle where music, education, prayer, vegetarianism, modernity, technology, language, food, social connect, and every aspect of daily life centres around one universal theme — finding the truth of why things are the way they are.

“Even the smallest act done in agraharams subscribe to a larger truth. The lifestyle ascribes to ways that are in tune with nature in a deep sense. Unfortunately, this aspect has not been understood fully by even the people who live it every day, let alone those outside the communities. The result of it all is that the lifestyle which actually represents universality has come under silly scrutiny of class and creed nowadays,” says Uma Maheshwaran.

Such on-ground scenarios gave Uma Maheshwaran and his friend the idea to portray the way an agraharam should be or was conceived to be. “We wrote about how life was in agraharams deriving from the characters we grew up with. So, there is the Adishesha Bhagavathar, a musician and a teacher, who has the conjoint qualities, quirks, fads and positive vibes of several people I know.

Then there is the character of Anantharama Deekshitar, a scholar who delves deep into the spirituality of the Vedas and is known for his flawless renditions of Rudram and Chamakam and such intrinsic chants that an agraharam reverberates regularly. We also have Sahasranaman, who is the editor of the weekly Suryapuram Patrika, who also owns the largest book collection in Suryapuram. These characters, we derived from almost every person in the agraharam clusters around us where discussions on technology and recent developments across the globe are as rife as those on philosophy and scriptures.

The women characters are equally formidable — from Alamelu, nicknamed Akashavani, who reaches out anywhere on her Honda Activa — from the Coffee Club in Suryapuram where she delivers steaming vada every morning to her other PR ventures. There is also Kavasseri Maami, whose character is derived from the real-life Achar Maami of Kalpathy who shot to fame for her mouth-watering pickles.”

Uma Maheswaran and Babu cuddled the idea in their hearts for 30 years, during which they gave it some expression as notes and anecdotes brought out as periodical articles. They later moved on in life to be professionals, one stationed in Palakkad and the other in Bengaluru. However, Uma Maheshwaran took the dream further, gathering materials on the topic which now has grown to the extent of taking shape as a volume of work that is being serialised as posts on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp. The strength on both these platforms is over 300 and the members are treated to not just stories written along the way but also to their visual interpretations.