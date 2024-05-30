Feasting on art

KOCHI: The legion of food has finally invaded Planet Earth, conquering and subjugating the human species since the dawn of the 21st century. We were a race that ate just enough to live. Not anymore. Today, food seduces us from every corner. Take a look at our social media feeds.

There’s food everywhere. Even the most shabby, run-down eateries that wouldn’t tempt us even on the hungriest of days, are added to our go-to bucket list for the weekend, thanks to a random video of the same that we stumbled upon in the midst of our online browsing.

With so much food running amok, wouldn’t it be wonderful if a wee bit of art could be added as a garnish? Wouldn’t it be an enriching experience to feed your mind along with your stomach? Art cafés cater to this very concept. There’s art on the walls and food on the table — a perfect combination indeed.

The café culture owes its origins to the Europeans. The first known cafés came up in Venice from 1629 onwards, but it wasn’t that easy at first. Coffee was thought to be Satan’s brew and was accepted by the Western world only after the Pope baptised this unnecessary blemish in 1600.

Along with this acceptance of the drink that today wakes up the world, the frills and fancies were soon added, to sell it to the masses. And so, cafes slowly gained in popularity and provided a much better environment for conversations than any bar could ever offer. Artists, writers, and philosophers started flocking to debate their views on life and love. Over the years, art cafés have turned into unconventional galleries, where interesting conversations and sumptuous food waltzed together with art.