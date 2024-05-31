‘Hole-y’ mess in Kochi!

KOCHI: Potholes on the busy road connecting Kaloor and Kadavanthra junctions have become a serious hazard for motorists, raising significant safety concerns as the monsoon season approaches.

“This has been the condition of the road for many months now. No tarring work was done during the summer season,” says Sadasivan Sunil, who stays near Judges Avenue. According to him, rainwater obscures the actual depth of these potholes and thus, endangers motorists.

Recently, a girl rode her scooter on this stretch unaware of the potholes and the vehicle veered out of control, Sadasivan recalls. “Thankfully, she managed to regain balance and did not fall. Will the authorities only act if a major accident occurs?”

The road falls under the jurisdiction of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). When contacted, the officials said that they were not notified about the potholes.

However, residents allege that the matter was brought to the attention of authorities many times already. “Nothing has been done,” says Anil Kumar, a Kadavanthra resident. “Potholes are not just an inconvenience, it’s a threat to our lives. We fear driving on this stretch,” he adds.

Meanwhile, GCDA officials have assured that steps will be taken to fix the road.