Assisi Vidyaniketan in finals of THINQ national quiz

KOCHI: Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School in Kochi is one of the 16 schools and the only one from Kerala to make it to the finals of THINQ 2024, a national-level quiz organized by the Indian Navy. Its team consists of Plus-II students Jian Jomy and Akhil Krishnan U R.

“To represent our state in the quiz is indeed a privilege. We are very hopeful about our chances of becoming the champions,” Akhil tells TNIE. Jian adds, “We have participated in various national-level competitions in the past. That experience will help us on our journey to the podium in this competition.”

Commenting on this achievement, Suma Paul, the school principal, says, “It is a proud moment for Assisi to see our students advance to the finals of this prestigious quiz competition. We wish them all the best!”

The finals will be held at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala on November 7 and 8. The other three teams representing the South Zone are Vidya Mandir and B. V. Bhavan’s Rajali Vidyashram schools in Chennai, and Excel Public School in Mysuru.

The students who reach the final rounds of THINQ will also have the opportunity to visit the facilities at INA.