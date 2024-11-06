How two friends banded together to ‘take on’ Ironman

KOCHI: At 42 and 38, Arunjith Unnikrishnan and Sreenath L thought that they were well past their prime and like many, had almost given up the thought of taking up sports. Almost. Just last week, the duo successfully completed the Ironman 70.3 in Goa — a gruelling, international triathlon event that tests the mettle of even the most ardent of adventure sports enthusiasts.

So, how did they do it? That story begins in 2019, during the long days of lockdown and isolation. To break free from the sedentary lifestyle that accompanied those times, the two leaned on sports activities. If it was running for Arunjith, for Sreenath, it was cycling.

Later, when the pandemic waned, the two were not only reluctant to give up their newfound pursuits, but they also wanted to embrace it. Arunjith started going on long runs in and around Thrissur city, and Sreenath practised to cycle 100km in one stretch. Little did the duo know that they were only barely scratching the surface of ‘adventure sports’.

“To cycle 100 kilometre — I thought that in itself was a big achievement. Boy, wasn’t I wrong…” Sreenath tells TNIE. Indeed, for long-distance cycling events, 200kms was the starting distance. But rather than be miffed about it, Sreenath, who works as an assistant manager with the Reserve Bank of India in Kochi, took it as a challenge.

“That year, I completed 200-, 300-, 400- and 600-km stretches as per the specifications laid out by Audax Club Parisien (ACP), the authority on long-distance cycling events. This won me the Super Randonneur title,” he says.