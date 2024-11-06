Kerala’s 62 women writers to make history in Sharjah Int’l Litt Festival

KOCHI: Over 60 books written by 62 Malayali women writers will be released at an event, a first of its kind, at the 43rd Sharjah Literature Festival on November 11. Novels, short-stories and poetry collections written by members of ‘Pennillam Ezhuthidam’, an organisation for the welfare of female writers in Kerala, will be unveiled at the festival.

The organisation with over 80 women writers from across the state was established in December 2023.

“We are making a platform for women from all walks of life to achieve their dreams. Many women with a love for writing came forward when the organisation was launched last year and that is what pushes us forth with our mission,” said organisation secretary Raji Aravind.

‘Pennillam Ezhuthidam’ has published three literary collections featuring writings of the members. The first publication, which included the works of 40 women writers, was released on December 29, 2023.