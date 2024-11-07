Love, life, and long haul: Realities of marriage

KOCHI: How many ask themselves if they are financially and psychologically fit enough to enter a marital relationship? As one reaches the socially defined age for marriage, there will be pressures to get married. Many succumb to this without considering the maturity or preparedness required for such a major life event. It is important to understand the elements that contribute to a healthy marriage, as well as to be willing to develop these throughout the marital journey.

Willingness to adapt to change

Love and care are essential in a marital bond. Loyalty is vital. Marriage is an ever-evolving equation, and the chemistry between partners can be challenged by various factors, such as financial crises, the migration of one partner, parenthood, or a serious illness affecting a family member. Naturally, harmony may be threatened by such life changes.

The resilience built through the bond is what will protect the marriage during these times. Monotony in a long-term relationship is also a reality, but it can be managed through new roles and responsibilities that naturally emerge as marital life progresses.

Avoid dominance struggles

Attempts to dominate by either partner can spoil the charm of any relationship. Many men still dwell in a socially scripted world of dominance, thinking they can be the ‘master’ of their wives. This notion can damage marital relationships in today’s world. Instances of partner violence weaken marital bonds, and those who do not accept equality, shared decision-making, and joint responsibility may face crises.

Do not prioritise money

Marriages primarily planned for economic gain carry an inherent risk of conflict. Men and their families who demand dowries are often seen as villains in cases of dowry-related violence.

Women who focus primarily on a man’s wealth or salary can also harm the relationship. Joint efforts towards economic stability and autonomy can enhance the ‘feel-good’ factor in a marriage.