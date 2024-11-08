'Digital Life Certificate' campaign for pensioners in Kochi today

KOCHI: The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) is conducting a nationwide DLC (Digital Life Certificate) campaign 3.0 this month (November) to streamline life certificate submission for pensioners through face authentication technology.

This method allows pensioners to submit certificates via Aadhaar-based recognition on Android smartphones. As part of this, a camp has been organised on Friday at Indian Overseas Bank, Ernakulam main branch, Palarivattom branch and Edappally branch from 10am.

Pensioners who wish to utilise this opportunity can visit these camps to submit their life certificates, a release said here. Nagender Kumar, under secretary, DoPPW, will visit the camps to assist pensioners to guide them in the use of various digital modes to submit their life certificates, it said. Earlier, pensioners were required to visit pension distributing authorities, often challenging for elderly individuals.

In 2014, DoPPW introduced Digital Life Certificates (Jeevan Pramaan), and in 2021, Face Authentication technology, eliminating the need for biometric devices and making the process more accessible.