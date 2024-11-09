Rajagiri Confluence 2024 inaugurated in Kochi

KOCHI: The largest industrial education conference in the state, Confluence 2024, was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, at the Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology (RSET) in Kochi.

Suresh Gopi said the event highlights the necessity of building a strong educational foundation to empower new industries worldwide in fields such as artificial intelligence, automation, and quantum computing.

Organised jointly by Rajagiri and IBS Software, the Confluence included talks by V K Mathews, Loknath Behera, Mohammed Kasim, Rev Fr Benny Nalkara CMI, and Rev Fr Dr Jose Kuriedath CMI.