By triumphing over disability, Sherin inspires courage & hope

KOCHI: A young Sherin Raj Joseph could not have imagined what the future had in store for her. Suffering from congenital kypho-scoliosis, a condition in which abnormal curvature of the vertebrae leads to bones pressing into the spinal cord, Sherin became wheelchair-bound at the tender age of 13. Instead of turning despondent, she found the strength to brave her physiological hurdles. Sherin recently enrolled as an MBBS student at the Thrissur Government Medical College.

“I was a very active as a kid, until my legs started weakening when I was in 5th grade. The disease took away all the joys in my life. Unable to do the things that I enjoyed, I feared becoming bedridden for life,” said Sherin, recounting her stiffest struggles.

After various treatments proved ineffective, Sherin’s family turned to Dr R Krishna Kumar of VPS Lakeshore Hospital as a last resort. Dr Krishna Kumar, head of the hospital’s spine surgery department, convinced her family of the urgent need for surgery, without which she would be confined to a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

After a successful surgery in 2017 and many months of physiotherapy, Sherin made a gradual recovery. Back on her feet, she dedicated her time to studies to reach the one goal she had, of becoming a doctor. “It was the hope the doctors instilled in me that motivated me to become a doctor,” Sherin said in delight.

Through the complex kypho-scoliosis corrective surgery, Dr Krishna Kumar removed the bone pressing against Sherin’s spinal cord.

“This success story should help spread awareness about early diagnosis and effective surgeries. There is a stigma among people about undergoing surgeries. Even Sherin’s own late father was concerned for her life. I hope this story spreads a positive message,” he said. In an event at the hospital, Lakeshore MD S K Abdulla, director of medical services Dr H Ramesh, and Dr Krishna Kumar presented Sherin with a stethoscope.