‘Hidden impacts of global warming will be greater’

KOCHI: “We are worried about the natural disasters and global warming impacts that are visible in front of us. However, the impacts of global warming which are actually hidden from us as of now, will create even greater repercussions for Earth, said Dr R Sugathan, ornithologist and disciple of India’s Birdman Salim Ali.

Dr Sugathan was addressing a gathering at an event held to present the 27th P V Thampy Memorial Endowment Award to Sudha Chandran, fondly called ‘Sudhamma’, a forest guide at the Thattekkad Bird Sanctuary and a person widely considered to be an authority on birds by bird watchers.