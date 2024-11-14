Harpooning a big ganja fish

KOCHI: “Never stop with the small fry – dive deep to catch the big fish.” This mantra is often drilled into young officers during police training.

And that’s exactly what Kochi’s District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) did in a recent drug bust case, where it dismantled a major gang smuggling vast quantities of ganja from Odisha’s forests to Kerala’s streets.

The specialised wing was formed to track and apprehend drug peddlers across all districts in the state. Given the high rate of drug-related crime in Kochi, five DANSAF units operate in the area under the supervision of the assistant commissioner, Narcotic Cell.

Officers work undercover, gathering intelligence, identifying peddlers, and detaining suspects. In a recent operation, DANSAF detained seven individuals and seized 57kg of ganja from them in Kalamassery.

The team also went on to capture the kingpin who was distributing large quantities of ganja across Kerala through a network of carriers.

“It all started two months ago, when our team arrested two West Bengal natives with 20kg of ganja near Elamakkara,” says an officer.

“During interrogation, the duo refused to reveal their master. It’s difficult to break such men, as they pretend to understand only Bengali or Odia.” However, the probe took a turn when the police examined the call data records (CDR) of one of the suspects’ phones. “We noticed one phone number, with whom the suspect in custody was regularly in touch, showing up at various locations across the state,” says the officer.

“The number, which would be active only for a few hours each day, was eventually tracked to Odisha.”