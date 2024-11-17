Kuruva gang member escapes custody in Kochi, recaptured after intense search

The police team reached the place and took three persons including Santhosh into custody by around 5.30 pm. As the accused persons were shifted to police vehicle, the gang including women and children attacked cops. Even though police prevented two persons from escaping, Santhosh managed to flee with his handcuffs.

Soon police launched a search operation in the area. Police alerted residents at Kundanoor, Maradu, Thevara and Kumbalam area to be on high alert and inform police if anyone is found roaming in suspicious manner. Police also circulated message and a photograph of Santhosh to residents associations in Kochi.

Police later included Fire and Rescue Service department scuba team as the accused escaped through the marshy area near Kundanoor bridge.

Also, railway and KSRTC officials were alerted as there was a chance that the accused might escape to Tamil Nadu. However, by around 10 pm, the search team located Santhosh in a marshy area near Kundanoor bridge.

He was later shifted to Mannancherry police station. The accused persons are being questioned at the police station and their arrest will be recorded later.