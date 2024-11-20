Koonamthai woman’s death: Autopsy reveals head injuries

KOCHI: With an autopsy report revealing multiple head injuries, the police suspect that the 55-year-old woman who was found dead at an apartment in Koonamthai near Kalamassery was murdered. The deceased – Jayesy Abraham, belonging to Chundikuzhi in Perumbavoor – was staying alone at a rented apartment in Koonamthai and was found dead in the bathroom on Sunday night.

The incident came to light after Jayesy’s daughter, who is in Canada, failed to get her on the line despite several attempts. She then contacted the Kalamassery police who found Jayesy dead in the bathroom.