Moving Mountains

KOCHI: Climbing peaks is akin to a marathon up a rock wall with a bag of bricks on your back, battling freezing winds, dizzying heights, and pushing one’s limits. Shaikh Hassan Khan, a state secretariat employee with a passion for adventure, loves doing that.

His dream was to conquer the highest peaks on all seven continents. And, a few days ago, he became the first person from Kerala to achieve this feat.

“My love for the mountains began in 2015 when I was posted in Delhi for work. That’s when I started sneaking off for trips to the hills whenever I could,” says Shaikh.

“On one such journey, I ended up at the Himalayan Institute of Mountaineering in Darjeeling. I felt a spark, and alongside my civil service training, I took a 28-day basic mountaineering course at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering. By the end of the course, I was completely hooked. Not long after, I climbed Mount Satopanth, a 7,000-metre peak, and that was just the beginning of my journey.”

The Thiruvananthapuram native scaled his first summit, Mount Kilimanjaro (19,341ft) in Tanzania, in February 2021. At 3pm on November 10 this year, by waving the Tricolour atop Mt Kosciuszko, the highest peak in Australia, Shaikh completed the ‘Seven Summits’ challenge.

“I can’t put into words how jubilant I felt as I stood atop Mt Kosciuszko with the Indian flag, wearing the mundu in the cold just to add a bit of Kerala vibe,” Shaikh smiles.

His earlier conquests include Mt Vinson in Antarctica, Mt Everest in Asia, Mt Denali in North America, Mt Elbrus in Europe, and Mt Aconcagua in South America.