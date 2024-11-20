Moving Mountains

KOCHI: Climbing peaks is akin to a marathon up a rock wall with a bag of bricks on your back, battling freezing winds, dizzying heights, and pushing one’s limits. Shaikh Hassan Khan, a state secretariat employee with a passion for adventure, loves doing that.
His dream was to conquer the highest peaks on all seven continents. And, a few days ago, he became the first person from Kerala to achieve this feat.
“My love for the mountains began in 2015 when I was posted in Delhi for work. That’s when I started sneaking off for trips to the hills whenever I could,” says Shaikh.
“On one such journey, I ended up at the Himalayan Institute of Mountaineering in Darjeeling. I felt a spark, and alongside my civil service training, I took a 28-day basic mountaineering course at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering. By the end of the course, I was completely hooked. Not long after, I climbed Mount Satopanth, a 7,000-metre peak, and that was just the beginning of my journey.”
The Thiruvananthapuram native scaled his first summit, Mount Kilimanjaro (19,341ft) in Tanzania, in February 2021. At 3pm on November 10 this year, by waving the Tricolour atop Mt Kosciuszko, the highest peak in Australia, Shaikh completed the ‘Seven Summits’ challenge.
“I can’t put into words how jubilant I felt as I stood atop Mt Kosciuszko with the Indian flag, wearing the mundu in the cold just to add a bit of Kerala vibe,” Shaikh smiles.
His earlier conquests include Mt Vinson in Antarctica, Mt Everest in Asia, Mt Denali in North America, Mt Elbrus in Europe, and Mt Aconcagua in South America.
Shaikh also holds a world record for unfolding the largest Tricolour atop Mt Everest, a feat that he achieved on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. “I carried a 30x20ft flag. It was heavy, but its symbolism outweighed its physical weight,” he says.
On his return from the ‘Everest Eco Expedition’, Shaikh carried back more than just memories; he lugged down over 100kg of junk.
About challenges of mountaineering, Shaikh concedes that there have been “moments of doubt when giving up seemed tempting”, but his passion pummelled through those blocks.
“Solitude can be daunting, but it’s also a space for self-reflection,” he adds. “I use solitude to connect with my inner self. During expeditions, I also rely on mindfulness techniques, journaling, and reminding myself of the people who believe in me.”
What about physical fuel? “I take calorie-dense foods like nuts, energy bars, and dried fruits for quick energy boosts,” he says.
“I consume complex carbohydrates like oats and rice for sustained energy, and ensure adequate protein intake through dehydrated meal packs. I also carry electrolyte tablets to replenish myself. Most importantly, we need to listen to our bodies and eat regularly, even when our appetite is low.”
Reflecting on his three-year ‘Seven Summit’ journey, Shaikh recalls the most memorable moments that deepened his appreciation for nature and reaffirmed his commitment to environmental conservation.
“Climbing Mt Vinson in Antarctica, the sheer purity of the place humbled m making me realise how small we are compared with nature,” he says.
“And when I stood on the rim of Mt Kilimanjaro at sunrise, watching the golden light spread across the savannah, I felt like the world had paused. It was a powerful reminder of why I climb — to experience nature’s raw beauty.”
For Shaikh, conquering the Seven Summits is just the beginning. At 37, he now aims to become the first person in the world to scale the highest peak in every country over the next five years. However, securing sponsorships for a “less popular sport like mountaineering” remains a challenge.
“I often find myself knocking on 100 doors to get one to open,” he says. For my Everest expedition, I had to take loans and faced a lot of struggles. But for my trips to Antarctica, Russia, and Kangchenjunga, Al Muqtadir jewellery stepped in as sponsor. My alma mater, Musaliar College of Engineering, supported my American expedition. I didn’t have any sponsor for the Australian one, but my friends raised the funds to make it happen.”
Shaikh rues that the government’s efforts to promote sports in Kerala are minimal. “I don’t expect much,” he says. “My goal is to inspire others through my Seven Summits journey and attract sponsors for my next challenge — covering 195 countries. I remain hopeful that someone will see the value in my effort and offer support.”
Going beyond the thrill factor, Shaikh says he has been raising awareness about climate change and world peace. “I have seen the effects of climate change up close,” he says, suddenly turning grim.
“The ice on the peaks is melting, and there’s more rainfall in North America than ever. Everywhere I go, I try to spread the message about what’s happening to our planet and share it through my social media.”
Shaikh is also planning a project focused on cleaning the beaches in Kerala, believing that “to inspire others to take action, one must lead by example”. He asserts that every human has infinite potential within.
“Standing atop the peaks, I realised that the summit is not just a physical goal but a metaphor for life itself. The unexpected revelation was the power of resilience within me — an ability to push beyond limits,” he says.
“The journey taught me that every small step matters, and that great achievements often require one to go through solitude, discomfort, and uncertainty.”